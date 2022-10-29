Broken Lines

Upon the death of his father, Jake revisits the world he walked out on. Upon returning, he finds himself confronting all he has run away from, and all that he has become. His return is the catalyst that propels two relationships, four different people, into facing where they have become stuck. Each of them is faced with having to move forward, struggling between betrayal of another or betrayal of oneself. Written by Anonymous (IMDB.com).
|Olivia Williams
|Zoe
|Dan Fredenburgh
|Jake
|Nicholas Le Prevost
|Alistair
|Paul Bettany
|Chester
