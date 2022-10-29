Not Available

Broken Lines

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Upon the death of his father, Jake revisits the world he walked out on. Upon returning, he finds himself confronting all he has run away from, and all that he has become. His return is the catalyst that propels two relationships, four different people, into facing where they have become stuck. Each of them is faced with having to move forward, struggling between betrayal of another or betrayal of oneself. Written by Anonymous (IMDB.com).

    Cast

    		Olivia WilliamsZoe
    		Dan FredenburghJake
    		Nicholas Le PrevostAlistair
    		Paul BettanyChester

    View Full Cast >

    Images