1999

Brother 2

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 31st, 1999

Studio

CTB Film Company

Arriving in Moscow, Chechen veteran Danila (Sergei Bodrov Jr) meets Konstantin, an old friend who tells him that his twin brother has been forced into signing a crooked contract with a US ice hockey team. Soon after this meeting, Danila discovers Konstantin dead and he sets out to avenge his death; a journey that leads him to Chicago and a whole new experience.

Cast

Sergei Bodrov Jr.Danila Bagrov
Viktor SukhorukovViktor Bagrov
Aleksandr DyachenkoKostya / Mitya
Kirill PirogovIlya
Gary HoustonMennis
Sergei MakovetskyBelkin

