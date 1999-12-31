Arriving in Moscow, Chechen veteran Danila (Sergei Bodrov Jr) meets Konstantin, an old friend who tells him that his twin brother has been forced into signing a crooked contract with a US ice hockey team. Soon after this meeting, Danila discovers Konstantin dead and he sets out to avenge his death; a journey that leads him to Chicago and a whole new experience.
|Sergei Bodrov Jr.
|Danila Bagrov
|Viktor Sukhorukov
|Viktor Bagrov
|Aleksandr Dyachenko
|Kostya / Mitya
|Kirill Pirogov
|Ilya
|Gary Houston
|Mennis
|Sergei Makovetsky
|Belkin
