Browncoats: Independence War

Not Available

It is the year 2511 on the distant Planet Hera, and rebel fighters aka "the Independence Army", intent on secession, are fighting their last skirmishes against the superior and well-supplied Alliance Forces. After an early victory, the Independence soldiers from the 5th Battalion of the 76th Combat Brigade are hopeful that they can hold out long enough for their bid for self-governance to be recognized. However, their leaders aren't as optimistic. During a lull in the fighting the soldiers try to rest and prepare for another day of battle, but news of a stranded group of civilians filters through the base. Eventually several squads of the 5th Battalion are sent to rescue the group of refugees and lead them out of the Valley and through the treacherous Mountain passes, in order to avoid being destroyed by the inevitable enemy offensive.