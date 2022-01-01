Bruce Springsteen: Rock In Rio

Not Available

Bruce Springsteenat Cidade do Rock, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on September 21, 2013. Setlist: 01. Sociedade Alternativa (Raul Seixas cover) 02. Badlands 03. Death To My Hometown 04. Spirit In The Night 05. Hungry Heart 06. Born In The USA 07. Cover Me 08. Darlington County 09. Working On The Highway 10. Downbound Train 11. I'm On Fire 12. No Surrender 13. Bobby Jean 14. I'm Goin' Down 15. Glory Days 16. Dancing In The Dark (with fans on stage) 17. My Hometown 18. Shackled And Drawn 19. Waitin' On A Sunny Day 20. The Rising 21. Land Of Hope And Dreams 22. Thunder Road 23. Born To Run 24. Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out 25. Twist And Shout 26. This Hard Land (solo acoustic)