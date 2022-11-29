Bryan Kest's Power Yoga

Not Available

3 Programs in One: 1 - Energize | 2 - Tone | 3 - Sweat. 1 - Energize - Beginner Level: Feel the power. Be the power. Unlock the strengthening, slimming, detoxifying and reenergizing of Power Yoga. Bryan Kest leads you in a vigorous workout based on the robust Ashtanga style of yoga. | 2 - Tone - Intermediate Level: Challenge your muscular strength, aerobic endurance, flexibility, balance, and mental stamina with Tone. | 3 - Sweat - Advanced Level: Looking for an advanced yoga routine? Then get ready to Sweat!