Bu ye tian

Lo Tien Pei has retired as the king of gambling. But Yen Li Shan, who was humiliated by Lo years ago, is coming to town with fiery vengeance in his heart. Yen manages to buy the Endless Night, the top casino night club in Shanghai. Lo's son, Chi Feng, sees his father being forced by Yen to fall to his death. Chi Feng, trying to get revenge against Yen is badly beaten up. Chi Feng escapes and eventually leaves Shanghai. He takes on the meanest jobs, including boxing against a kangaroo, to eke out a living. Chi Feng eventually comes back to Shanghai for revenge...