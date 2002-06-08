2002

Bubba Ho-tep

  • Comedy
  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 8th, 2002

Studio

Silver Sphere Corporation

Bubba Ho-tep tells the "true" story of what really did become of Elvis Presley. We find Elvis as an elderly resident in an East Texas rest home, who switched identities with an Elvis impersonator years before his "death," then missed his chance to switch back. He must team up with JFK and fight an ancient Egyptian mummy for the souls of their fellow residents.

Cast

Bruce CampbellElvis
Ossie DavisJack
Ella JoyceThe Nurse
Heidi MarnhoutCallie
Bob IvyBubba Ho-tep
Edith JeffersonElderly Woman

