It’s time to LEARN, it’s time to LAUGH, and it’s time to join the Bubble Guppies and their playful pet in their very own fairytale – Bubble Puppy’s Fintastic Fairytale Adventure! In this double-episode Molly and Gil went up a hill to fetch a pail of water. But when a mean witch turns Bubble Puppy into a frog, Molly and Gil enlist the help of some famous fairytale friends to undo her mean green spell.