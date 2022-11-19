Buck Denver Asks: What's in the Bible? Volume 1 - In the Beginning

Not Available

Buck Denver and his friends kick off their adventure through the whole Bible with In the Beginning [Genesis] – and you’re invited to come along! Travel back to where it all started, in the Bible’s first book. You’ll experience Creation, walk through the Garden of Eden and meet the world’s first humans – Adam and Eve. When they choose to go their way instead of God’s, sin enters the world. As we continue on, we see sin’s devastating effects in the stories of Cain and Abel, Noah and the ark, and the Tower of Babel. But this is only the beginning. Come along as we learn all about the world’s most important book – what it is, who wrote it, and why can we trust it.