Buck Privates Come Home

Two ex-soldiers return from overseas--one of them having smuggled into the country a French orphan girl he has become attached to. They wind up running into their old sergeant--who hates them--and getting involved with a race-car builder who's trying to find backers for a new midget racer he's building.
|Lou Costello
|Herbie Brown
|Tom Brown
|Bill Gregory
|Joan Shawlee
|Sylvia Hunter (as Joan Fulton)
|Nat Pendleton
|Sgt. Michael Collins
|Beverly Simmons
|Yvonne 'Evie' LeBrec
|Don Porter
|Capt. Christie
View Full Cast >