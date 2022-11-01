1947

Buck Privates Come Home

  • Comedy

Release Date

April 3rd, 1947

Studio

Universal International Pictures

Two ex-soldiers return from overseas--one of them having smuggled into the country a French orphan girl he has become attached to. They wind up running into their old sergeant--who hates them--and getting involved with a race-car builder who's trying to find backers for a new midget racer he's building.

Cast

Lou CostelloHerbie Brown
Tom BrownBill Gregory
Joan ShawleeSylvia Hunter (as Joan Fulton)
Nat PendletonSgt. Michael Collins
Beverly SimmonsYvonne 'Evie' LeBrec
Don PorterCapt. Christie

