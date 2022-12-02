Not Available

Bucks County 2 - Road To Temptation

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Bucks County is in the rural back roads of America and home of young, all-American guys. Athletic and virile, they work hard. They play hard, too, sharing energetic, intimate moments with each other. Their spontaneous, carefree sexual attitude is a testament to their simple surroundings and their need for release. Rural innocence and lusty desire create a brotherhood of hyper sexual studs who exchange intense pleasures. In Bucks County 2: Road to Temptation, award-winning directors Tony Dimarco and Bruno Bond film these stunning hometown men in playful, lusty and romantic action that will send your fantasies ablaze. Bucks County 2: Road to Temptation includes five pairs of men who share each other and fulfill desires. No one in Bucks County is in a hurry for the good times to end, and this group of young studs take care of each other sexually with total abandon.

    Cast

