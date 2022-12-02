Not Available

Bucks County is in the rural back roads of America and home of young, all-American guys. Athletic and virile, they work hard. They play hard, too, sharing energetic, intimate moments with each other. Their spontaneous, carefree sexual attitude is a testament to their simple surroundings and their need for release. Rural innocence and lusty desire create a brotherhood of hyper sexual studs who exchange intense pleasures. In Bucks County 2: Road to Temptation, award-winning directors Tony Dimarco and Bruno Bond film these stunning hometown men in playful, lusty and romantic action that will send your fantasies ablaze. Bucks County 2: Road to Temptation includes five pairs of men who share each other and fulfill desires. No one in Bucks County is in a hurry for the good times to end, and this group of young studs take care of each other sexually with total abandon.