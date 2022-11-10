Buddenbrooks: The Decline of a Family

Mid-19th-century, Baltic Sea port city of Lubeck, Germany. Follows the fourth generation of the Buddenbrook mercantile family as Tony and Thomas reach the age of marriage. Fatefully impeded every step of the way, the Buddenbrooks struggle as economic hardship and personal defeats weigh down family relations.
|August Diehl
|Christian Buddenbrook
|Jessica Schwarz
|Antonia Buddenbrook
|Justus von Dohnányi
|Bendix Grünlich
|Alexander Fehling
|Morten Schwarzkopf
|Léa Bosco
|Gerda Buddenbrook
|Mark Waschke
|Thomas Buddenbrook
