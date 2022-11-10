Not Available

Buddenbrooks: The Decline of a Family

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Colonia Media

Mid-19th-century, Baltic Sea port city of Lubeck, Germany. Follows the fourth generation of the Buddenbrook mercantile family as Tony and Thomas reach the age of marriage. Fatefully impeded every step of the way, the Buddenbrooks struggle as economic hardship and personal defeats weigh down family relations.

Cast

August DiehlChristian Buddenbrook
Jessica SchwarzAntonia Buddenbrook
Justus von DohnányiBendix Grünlich
Alexander FehlingMorten Schwarzkopf
Léa BoscoGerda Buddenbrook
Mark WaschkeThomas Buddenbrook

