Buenos Aires 100 KM

A remote village 100 kilometers from the city of Buenos Aires. A place that dreams of the nation's capital. Stephen, Matías, Alejo, Damián and Guido were born 13 years ago in this small town. Have always been friends and together they share the monotonous summer afternoons sitting on the stoop of a women's hairdresser. Anxious, restless, impatient for a change, go through the most confusing period of experiment. The transition from childhood to adolescence. Appears curious about women and sexual awakening, accompanied by the rebellion against their parents and family mandates.