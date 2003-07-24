2003

Buffalo Soldiers

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 24th, 2003

Studio

Good Machine

Set just before the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, Sgt. Ray Elwood is an American soldier stationed at a German army camp. A soldier because a judge gave him a choice between the army and jail, Ray spends much of his free time cooking cocaine for the MPs. When a soldier dies and a toxicology screen shows an alarming level of illegal narcotics, someone is sent in to investigate.

Cast

Ed HarrisColonel Berman
Scott GlennSergeant Lee
Anna PaquinRobyn Lee
Elizabeth McGovernMrs. Berman
Michael PeñaGarcia
Leon RobinsonStoney

View Full Cast >

Images