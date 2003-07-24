Buffalo Soldiers

Set just before the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, Sgt. Ray Elwood is an American soldier stationed at a German army camp. A soldier because a judge gave him a choice between the army and jail, Ray spends much of his free time cooking cocaine for the MPs. When a soldier dies and a toxicology screen shows an alarming level of illegal narcotics, someone is sent in to investigate.
|Ed Harris
|Colonel Berman
|Scott Glenn
|Sergeant Lee
|Anna Paquin
|Robyn Lee
|Elizabeth McGovern
|Mrs. Berman
|Michael Peña
|Garcia
|Leon Robinson
|Stoney
