Buffet Froid

  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Sara Films

An absurd black comedy that cunningly reverses the conventions of the crime thriller to comment on the alienating and dehumanizing effects of contemporary urban life. Alphonse Tram is unwittingly involved in several murders despite having no memory of committing the crimes. His confusion lead him to confess to his neighbour, Inspector Morvandieu. Alphonse and Morvandieu become the axis around which murders occur.

Cast

Gérard DepardieuAlphonse Tram
Bernard BlierInspecteur Morvandieu
Jean CarmetL'assassin
Michel SerraultLe quidam, comptable
Geneviève PageGeneviève, la veuve
Jean BenguiguiLe tueur à gages

Images