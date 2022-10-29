Building Off the Grid

Not Available

What do you do if you don't trust the world around you? You build a new one. That's the motto of Michael Reynolds, Architect and visionary that created the Earthship. Earthships are houses that are completely self-sufficient and totally off the grid with no electricity or water bills - ever. Michael Reynolds and his team of builders along with 50 interns, who have given up their lives to be part of this project, have just four weeks to build a house in Big Sky, Montana for Earthship enthusiast Jeff Saad. Michael and his crew battle nature and time to try and complete this amazing house.