Bulletproof

An undercover police officer named Rock Keats befriends a drug dealer and car thief named Archie Moses in a bid to catch the villainous drug lord Frank Coltan. But the only problem is that Keats is a cop, his real name is Jack Carter, and he is working undercover with the LAPD to bust Moses and Colton at a sting operation the LAPD has set up.
|Damon Wayans
|Rock Keats / Jack Carter
|Adam Sandler
|Archie Moses
|James Caan
|Frank Colton
|Robert Swenson
|Bledsoe
|James Farentino
|Capt. Jensen
|Kristen Wilson
|Traci
