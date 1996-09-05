1996

Bulletproof

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 5th, 1996

Studio

Universal Pictures

An undercover police officer named Rock Keats befriends a drug dealer and car thief named Archie Moses in a bid to catch the villainous drug lord Frank Coltan. But the only problem is that Keats is a cop, his real name is Jack Carter, and he is working undercover with the LAPD to bust Moses and Colton at a sting operation the LAPD has set up.

Cast

Damon WayansRock Keats / Jack Carter
Adam SandlerArchie Moses
James CaanFrank Colton
Robert SwensonBledsoe
James FarentinoCapt. Jensen
Kristen WilsonTraci

View Full Cast >

Images