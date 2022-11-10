1968

Bullitt

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 17th, 1968

Studio

Solar Productions

Senator Walter Chalmers is aiming to take down mob boss Pete Ross with the help of testimony from the criminal's hothead brother Johnny, who is in protective custody in San Francisco under the watch of police lieutenant Frank Bullitt. When a pair of mob hitmen enter the scene, Bullitt follows their trail through a maze of complications and double-crosses. This thriller includes one of the most famous car chases ever filmed.

Cast

Steve McQueenLt. Frank Bullit
Jacqueline BissetCathy
Robert VaughnWalter Chalmers
Don GordonDelgetti
Simon OaklandCaptain Sam Bennett
Norman FellCaptain Baker

