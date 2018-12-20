On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
|Hailee Steinfeld
|Charlie Watson
|Dylan O'Brien
|B-127 / Bumblebee (voice)
|Jorge Lendeborg Jr.
|Memo
|John Cena
|Agent Jack Burns
|Jason Drucker
|Otis Watson
|Angela Bassett
|Shatter (voice)
