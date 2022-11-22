Bumblebee Kids - 123's, Vol. 1

Not Available

BumbleBee's 123s is Designed to Give Your Child a Head Start in Math & Counting. Traditional number DVDs teach children to recite sequences of numbers, but fail to teach math or quantitative reasoning skills. BumbleBee's 123s focuses on the presentation of mathematical reasoning skills. Volume 1 of this two DVD set introduces the numbers 1 to 5 as well as the one-to-one correspondence of an object and number when counting. The second volume of this set introduces numbers up to 10 and helps build logical ordering skills. Both volumes of BumbleBee s 123s include interactive games. This set includes two early learning DVDs. BumbleBee s 123s features a fun cast of kids to provide important peer modeling. Supporting materials including flashcards and posters are available FREE on our Website. The set has a 60 minute approximate running time plus interactive games.