A member of the Bunco squad introduces the Case of the Gullible Woodpecker. It seems that Woody wins a pot full of dough that con man Buzz Buzzard notices and sets his sights on stealing. He leads Woody on a phony treasure hunt on Cataloni Island where all the materials Woody needs to continue the hunt (treasure maps, fire extinguishers, toll bridges, etc.) cost him a bundle.