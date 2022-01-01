Clint is an every day working man whose wife Joanna is having an affair with a doctor. They plot to kill him and get the insurance money. Only trouble the drug overdose they give him doesn't kill him. Lucky for Clint he's buried in a cheap wooden box and he unburies himself. Just remember, Hell hath no fury like a man buried alive!
|Jennifer Jason Leigh
|joanna goodman
|William Atherton
|Cortland 'Cort' van Owen
|Hoyt Axton
|Sheriff Sam Eberly
|Jay Gerber
|Quintan
|Wayne Grace
|Bill Scorby
|Donald Hotton
|Reynolds
View Full Cast >