Buried Alive II

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Universal Pictures

A woman inherits a fortune, causing her husband and his lover to plot her demise by poisoning her. The only trouble is it only places her in a deep coma that resembles death. When an accident occurs in the embalmer's office he doesn't complete the embalming process, causing her to be buried alive. Awakening from the grave, she claws her way out and seeks revenge against the two who caused her supposed demise

Cast

Stephen CaffreyRandy Riskin
Tim MathesonClint Goodman
Brian LibbyEmbalmer
Tracey NeedhamRoxanne
Ally SheedyLaura Riskin

