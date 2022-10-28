Buried Alive II

A woman inherits a fortune, causing her husband and his lover to plot her demise by poisoning her. The only trouble is it only places her in a deep coma that resembles death. When an accident occurs in the embalmer's office he doesn't complete the embalming process, causing her to be buried alive. Awakening from the grave, she claws her way out and seeks revenge against the two who caused her supposed demise
|Stephen Caffrey
|Randy Riskin
|Tim Matheson
|Clint Goodman
|Brian Libby
|Embalmer
|Tracey Needham
|Roxanne
|Ally Sheedy
|Laura Riskin
