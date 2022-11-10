Burning Bright

After her lousy stepfather steals her savings to buy a vicious tiger, Kelly loses all hope of going to college. But Kelly's situation worsens when a hurricane leaves her and her autistic brother boarded up in their house with the man-eating beast. This edge-of-your-seat thriller follows the gutsy heroine and her younger sibling as they struggle to outwit the ravenous predator and find a way to survive.
|Garret Dillahunt
|Johnny Gavineau
|Meat Loaf
|Howie
|Charlie Tahan
|Tom Taylor
|Peggy Sheffield
|Doctor Orsi
|Mary Rachel Dudley
|Catherine Taylor
|Tom Nowicki
|Sheriff
