Burning Bright

  • Drama
  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Burning Bright Productions

After her lousy stepfather steals her savings to buy a vicious tiger, Kelly loses all hope of going to college. But Kelly's situation worsens when a hurricane leaves her and her autistic brother boarded up in their house with the man-eating beast. This edge-of-your-seat thriller follows the gutsy heroine and her younger sibling as they struggle to outwit the ravenous predator and find a way to survive.

Cast

Garret DillahuntJohnny Gavineau
Meat LoafHowie
Charlie TahanTom Taylor
Peggy SheffieldDoctor Orsi
Mary Rachel DudleyCatherine Taylor
Tom NowickiSheriff

Images