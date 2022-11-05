Burnt by Frost

Not Available

When is an enemy not an enemy, when is an ally not an ally? The answer to these questions determines the fate of a man. Simons struggle is played out against the rugged landscape of northern Norway. Raised in a close-knit community, he bears the scars of a childhood haunted by rumors. During World War II, the Russians and Americans become a presence in this remote landscape, which will have far-ranging consequences. Victimized by rumor and Norways shifting political allegiances, Simon is denied the final reconciliation he longs for with his community and with himself. When the Berlin Wall falls, his life is once more turned upside down.