Bury My Heart At Wounded Knee

Beginning just after the bloody Sioux victory over General Custer at Little Big Horn, the story is told through two unique perspectives: Charles Eastman, a young, white-educated Sioux doctor held up as living proof of the alleged success of assimilation, and Sitting Bull the proud Lakota chief whose tribe won the American Indians’ last major victory at Little Big Horn.
|August Schellenberg
|Sitting Bull
|Duane Howard
|Uncle
|Aidan Quinn
|Henry Dawes
|Colm Feore
|General Sherman
|Fred Dalton Thompson
|President Ulysses S. Grant
|Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse
|One Bull
