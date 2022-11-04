Buscando a Mónica

Not Available

A man has a street accident with his car in his way to Buenos Aires. While he waits for his car repairing, this business man learns that everybody in the little town where he's stuck seem to know about his wife Mónica. He knows little about her past, but the reactions of the townsfolk towards him range from laughing at his back to practically don't want him around. He won't leave the town until he could learn more about the secret past of his wife. But the former life of the young beautiful mother of his daughter involves a turbulent story.