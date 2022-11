Not Available

This compilation includes videos for the following tracks: "Everything Zen," "Little Things," "Comedown," "Glycerine," "Machinehead," "Swallowed," "Greedy Fly," "Warm Machine," "The Chemicals Between Us" and "Letting the Cables Sleep." The video also features the group's complete performance at the Woodstock '99 concert and extras, including a making-of featurette and excerpts from Alleys and Motorways.