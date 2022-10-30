Bustin' Bonaparte

The 1870's. South Africa. Life is normal at the farm on the slopes of a Karoo Kopje.Things change when the sinister, eccentric Bonaparte Blenkins with bulbous nose and chimney pot hat arrives. Their childhood is disrupted by the bombastic Irishman who claims blood ties with Wellington and Queen Victoria and so gains uncanny influence over the girls' gross stupid stepmother.
|Luke Gallant
|Waldo
|Kasha Kropinski
|Lyndall
|Armin Mueller-Stahl
|Otto
|Karin van der Laag
|Tent Sannie
|Anneke Weidemann
|Em
|Richard E. Grant
|Bonaparte Blenkins
