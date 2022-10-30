Not Available

Bustin' Bonaparte

  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Rodini Films

The 1870's. South Africa. Life is normal at the farm on the slopes of a Karoo Kopje.Things change when the sinister, eccentric Bonaparte Blenkins with bulbous nose and chimney pot hat arrives. Their childhood is disrupted by the bombastic Irishman who claims blood ties with Wellington and Queen Victoria and so gains uncanny influence over the girls' gross stupid stepmother.

Cast

Luke GallantWaldo
Kasha KropinskiLyndall
Armin Mueller-StahlOtto
Karin van der LaagTent Sannie
Anneke WeidemannEm
Richard E. GrantBonaparte Blenkins

