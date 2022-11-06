Busy Buses

Not Available

In a garage in the small town of Chumley lives a loveable family of buses. In charge of the buses is Mr Spector, the bus inspector. The buses are his pride and joy and he loves them like his own family. Joking, teasing and chatting, they go about their daily duties, having fun and helping each other out of all kinds of scrapes. This DVD contains 26 episodes of the series including: Sammy Meets A Monster; Stephanie and The Queen; Harry Gets Spooked; Colin Needs A Bath; Sammy Nearly Takes Off; Arnold Gets Lost; Stephanie's Bumpy Day; Sammy's First Day At School; Stephanie Gets Soaked; Susan Runs Away; Arnold In A Tight Spot; Arnold's Special Passenger; Sammy In The Snow; Roger Slips Up; Susan Goes Pink; Arnold's Brother Archie; Sammy Has A Paddle; Roger Meets His Chums; Arnold Gets A New Coat; Frank Comes To Visit; Stephanie's Bossy Day; Sammy Wins The Day; Arnold Gets Sick; Mr. Spector's Flowers; Sammy & The Wrong Day & Sammy The Acrobatic Bus