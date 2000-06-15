2000

Butterfly

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 15th, 2000

Studio

TVG

The film centres on Moncho and his coming-of-age experience in Galicia in 1936. Moncho develops a close relationship with his teacher Don Gregorio who introduces the boy to different things in the world. While the story centres on Moncho's ordinary coming-of-age experiences, tensions related to the looming Spanish Civil War periodically interrupt Moncho's personal growth and daily life.

Cast

Manuel LozanoMoncho
Uxía BlancoRosa
Gonzalo UriarteRamón
Jesús CastejónDon Avelino
Guillermo ToledoO'lis
Tamar NovasRoque

Images