The film centres on Moncho and his coming-of-age experience in Galicia in 1936. Moncho develops a close relationship with his teacher Don Gregorio who introduces the boy to different things in the world. While the story centres on Moncho's ordinary coming-of-age experiences, tensions related to the looming Spanish Civil War periodically interrupt Moncho's personal growth and daily life.
|Manuel Lozano
|Moncho
|Uxía Blanco
|Rosa
|Gonzalo Uriarte
|Ramón
|Jesús Castejón
|Don Avelino
|Guillermo Toledo
|O'lis
|Tamar Novas
|Roque
