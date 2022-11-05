1933

Buzzin' Around

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 2nd, 1933

Studio

The Vitaphone Corporation

Fatty invents a liquid with flubber-like properties which makes objects resilient and unbreakable. Unfortunately, in his rush to get out of the house to demonstrate his invention, he unknowingly grabs a jar of moonshine instead of the jar which holds his wonder liquid. To make matters worse, as he drives to the demonstration, a football-sized beehive falls from a tree onto the cargo bed of his truck . . .

Cast

Roscoe ArbuckleCornelius
Al St. JohnAl
Gertrude MudgeCornelius's Ma
Donald MacBridePoliceman

