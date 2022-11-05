Buzzin' Around

Fatty invents a liquid with flubber-like properties which makes objects resilient and unbreakable. Unfortunately, in his rush to get out of the house to demonstrate his invention, he unknowingly grabs a jar of moonshine instead of the jar which holds his wonder liquid. To make matters worse, as he drives to the demonstration, a football-sized beehive falls from a tree onto the cargo bed of his truck . . .
|Roscoe Arbuckle
|Cornelius
|Al St. John
|Al
|Gertrude Mudge
|Cornelius's Ma
|Donald MacBride
|Policeman
