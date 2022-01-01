1990

By Dawn's Early Light

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 18th, 1990

Studio

Not Available

When a nuclear missile is launched by presumably Soviet forces toward Turkey, the beginning of the ultimate war to end all wars WW 3 is started. Powers Boothe, his girlfriend and copilot Rebecca DeMornay and their flight crew take off in a B 52 on what they believe is just another drill only to find out that this is the real deal.

Cast

Powers BootheMaj. Cassidy
Rebecca De MornayCapt. Moreau
James Earl JonesLooking Glass General - 'Alice'
Martin LandauPresident
Darren McGavinCondor - Secretary of Interior
Jeffrey DeMunnE-4 Admiral - 'Harpoon'

