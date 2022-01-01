By Dawn's Early Light

When a nuclear missile is launched by presumably Soviet forces toward Turkey, the beginning of the ultimate war to end all wars WW 3 is started. Powers Boothe, his girlfriend and copilot Rebecca DeMornay and their flight crew take off in a B 52 on what they believe is just another drill only to find out that this is the real deal.
|Powers Boothe
|Maj. Cassidy
|Rebecca De Mornay
|Capt. Moreau
|James Earl Jones
|Looking Glass General - 'Alice'
|Martin Landau
|President
|Darren McGavin
|Condor - Secretary of Interior
|Jeffrey DeMunn
|E-4 Admiral - 'Harpoon'
View Full Cast >