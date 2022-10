Not Available

In the wake of a devastating hurricane and the depravity of a wrecked home life, a young laborer, Sean Daly, struggles to rebuild and provide for his pregnant girlfriend, Cassie. As he returns to work on a coastal farm, Sean discovers that a more malicious owner, John Liggitt, is taking over. With the help of an aging farmhand, Ed Flynn, Sean fights to find his place in the world while becoming increasingly unstable at work and at home.