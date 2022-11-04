Bye Bye Blue Bird

Not Available

Recalling the works of Jim Jarmusch and Wim Wenders, this Danish road movie concerns a pair of women, Rannva and Barba, who return after a seven-year absence to their native Faroes Islands, a self-governing province of Denmark near Iceland. Dressed in loud attire and speaking with big-city accents, they stand out considerably from the locals. As they travel through the islands, they meet a variety of eccentric figures and colorful characters, including their families. Bye Bye Bluebird was screened at the 1999 Haugesund Film Festival. ~ Jonathan Crow, Allrovi