Cabanyal any zero

For 18 years, the Cabanyal, the historic maritime district of Valencia, withstood with difficulty a foolish urban project of the town hall that planned to tear it down. In 2015, the arrival of a municipal government feeds many hopes in the neighborhood. But how to heal the wounds suffered in neighbors and houses? How to rehabilitate without betraying the utopias born of the struggle? Following several neighborhood residents, this is an intimate chronicle of a micro-society at risk of dehumanization.