Cabaret Balkan

The film takes place in Belgrade in the mid nineties of the twentieth century, when the brutality and violence are becoming part of everyday reality. A series of separate stories each linked inheritance situations. The painful atmosphere of increasing brutality from which you can not see the output as the main motiv is repeated in the question of accountability: "Who is guilty?"
|Ivan Bekjarev
|The Man on the Bus Who Thinks He's Tough
|Vojislav Brajović
|Topi, the Ex-Student Revolutionary Trafficker
|Mira Banjac
|The Bosnian Serb Mother
|Aleksandar Berček
|Dimitri, the Crippled Ex-Cop from the Local Cafe
|Bogdan Diklić
|John, the VW Driver
|Milena Dravić
|The Lady on the Bus with the Hat and Fox Stole
