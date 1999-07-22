1999

Cabaret Balkan

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 22nd, 1999

Studio

MACT Productions

The film takes place in Belgrade in the mid nineties of the twentieth century, when the brutality and violence are becoming part of everyday reality. A series of separate stories each linked inheritance situations. The painful atmosphere of increasing brutality from which you can not see the output as the main motiv is repeated in the question of accountability: "Who is guilty?"

Cast

Ivan BekjarevThe Man on the Bus Who Thinks He's Tough
Vojislav BrajovićTopi, the Ex-Student Revolutionary Trafficker
Mira BanjacThe Bosnian Serb Mother
Aleksandar BerčekDimitri, the Crippled Ex-Cop from the Local Cafe
Bogdan DiklićJohn, the VW Driver
Milena DravićThe Lady on the Bus with the Hat and Fox Stole

Images