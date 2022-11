Not Available

It's girls versus boys in this episode of the children's series, and the challenge seems to be a domesticated adventure. The gang wants to determine who can build the best clubhouse, and each side promises to bring their best to the endeavor. But as with most of life's tests, they'll soon discover that they bring different but complementary strengths to the table. Includes the songs "Junkyard Rap," "A Little Preparation" and more.