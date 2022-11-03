Cabbage Patch Kids - Vernon's Christmas

Not Available

The Cabbage Patch Kids are putting on a Christmas play at school and Vernon's younger cousins Amy and Henry are visiting for the holidays. When Missy & Prissy inadvertently imply that Santa is on vacation and will not show up for Christmas, Amy and Henry go to Vernon for reassurance. Vernon promises them that Santa will visit them on Christmas night. As time goes on Vernon becomes worried that Santa may be delayed and decides, with the help of the other kids to hatch a plan to ensure that Amy and Henry do see Santa.