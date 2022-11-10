Caddyshack

At an exclusive country club, an ambitious young caddy, Danny Noonan, eagerly pursues a caddy scholarship in hopes of attending college and, in turn, avoiding a job at the lumber yard. In order to succeed, he must first win the favour of the elitist Judge Smails, and then the caddy golf tournament which Smails sponsors.
|Rodney Dangerfield
|Al Czervik
|Ted Knight
|Richter Elihu Smails
|Michael O'Keefe
|Danny Noonan
|Bill Murray
|Carl Spackler
|Sarah Holcomb
|Maggie O'Hooligan
|Scott Colomby
|Tony D'Annunzio
