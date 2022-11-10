1980

Caddyshack

  • Comedy

July 24th, 1980

Orion Pictures

At an exclusive country club, an ambitious young caddy, Danny Noonan, eagerly pursues a caddy scholarship in hopes of attending college and, in turn, avoiding a job at the lumber yard. In order to succeed, he must first win the favour of the elitist Judge Smails, and then the caddy golf tournament which Smails sponsors.

Cast

Rodney DangerfieldAl Czervik
Ted KnightRichter Elihu Smails
Michael O'KeefeDanny Noonan
Bill MurrayCarl Spackler
Sarah HolcombMaggie O'Hooligan
Scott ColombyTony D'Annunzio

