As punishment for drunken, rebellious behavior, a young white soldier is thrown into a stockade populated entirely by black inmates. But instead of falling victim to racial hatred, the soldier joins forces with his fellow prisoners and rises up against the insanely tyrannical and bigoted prison warden.
|Martin Sheen
|MSgt. Otis V. McKinney
|Charlie Sheen
|Pfc. Franklin Fairchild Bean
|Laurence Fishburne
|Roosevelt Stokes
|Blu Mankuma
|Eugene 'Spoonman' Bryce
|Michael Beach
|Edward James Webb
|Harry Stewart
|Harry 'Sweetbread' Crane
