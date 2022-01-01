1990

Cadence

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1990

Studio

The Movie Group

As punishment for drunken, rebellious behavior, a young white soldier is thrown into a stockade populated entirely by black inmates. But instead of falling victim to racial hatred, the soldier joins forces with his fellow prisoners and rises up against the insanely tyrannical and bigoted prison warden.

Cast

Martin SheenMSgt. Otis V. McKinney
Charlie SheenPfc. Franklin Fairchild Bean
Laurence FishburneRoosevelt Stokes
Blu MankumaEugene 'Spoonman' Bryce
Michael BeachEdward James Webb
Harry StewartHarry 'Sweetbread' Crane

Images