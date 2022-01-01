Cadillac Man

Joe's a car salesman with a problem. He has two days to sell 12 cars or he loses his job. This would be a difficult task at the best of times but Joe has to contend with his girlfriends (he's two timing), a missing teenage daughter and an ex-wife. What more could go wrong ?.. a lot, enter a crazy jealous husband with a machine gun...
|Robin Williams
|Joey O'Brien
|Tim Robbins
|Larry
|Pamela Reed
|Tina
|Fran Drescher
|Joy Munchack
|Zack Norman
|Harry Munchack
|Lauren Tom
|Helen the Dim Sum Girl
