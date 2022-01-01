1990

Cadillac Man

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 17th, 1990

Studio

Orion Pictures

Joe's a car salesman with a problem. He has two days to sell 12 cars or he loses his job. This would be a difficult task at the best of times but Joe has to contend with his girlfriends (he's two timing), a missing teenage daughter and an ex-wife. What more could go wrong ?.. a lot, enter a crazy jealous husband with a machine gun...

Cast

Robin WilliamsJoey O'Brien
Tim RobbinsLarry
Pamela ReedTina
Fran DrescherJoy Munchack
Zack NormanHarry Munchack
Lauren TomHelen the Dim Sum Girl

