1997

Cafe Society

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 17th, 1997

Studio

Not Available

New York 1952. Mickey Jelke inherits a big sum of money and spends his nights in Manhattan, painting the city red. Night after night, he can be found in one Broadway bar or the other, in the company of disreputable persons like pimps and prostitutes. One day,a shady cop, aided by Mickey's own girlfriend, Patricia, decides to accuse him of running a prostitution network. A scandal breaks out.

Cast

Peter GallagherJack Kale
Lara Flynn BoylePat Ward
John SpencerRay Davioni
Anna LevineErica Steele
Frank WhaleyMickey Jelke

Images