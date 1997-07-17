Cafe Society

New York 1952. Mickey Jelke inherits a big sum of money and spends his nights in Manhattan, painting the city red. Night after night, he can be found in one Broadway bar or the other, in the company of disreputable persons like pimps and prostitutes. One day,a shady cop, aided by Mickey's own girlfriend, Patricia, decides to accuse him of running a prostitution network. A scandal breaks out.
|Peter Gallagher
|Jack Kale
|Lara Flynn Boyle
|Pat Ward
|John Spencer
|Ray Davioni
|Anna Levine
|Erica Steele
|Frank Whaley
|Mickey Jelke
