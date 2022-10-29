Not Available

Caffeinated

  • Documentary
  • Adventure

This documentary explores a vivid and unmatched perspective to the existence of coffee in our daily lives. Expanding production to United States, Italy, India, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua, the film takes coffee enthusiasts on a trip that will transcend their knowledge of the beverage and get them close to a human reality they haven't experienced before.

Cast

David AvalonCellar Door Roasters
Jeremy AdamsCellar Door Roasters
Danny GloverCoffee Lover
Katie LeclercCoffee Lover
John SavageHimself

