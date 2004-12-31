2004

Cafundó

  • Drama
  • History
  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 2004

Studio

LAZ Audiovisual

Cafundó is a 35 mm color film which blends fact with fiction in the life of João de Camargo, a former black slave (1858-1942, Sorocaba, Brazil) who, in his old age, works miracles and devotes himself to assisting others in order to attain his freedom. João de Camargo represents the genesis of religious and cultural syncretism in Brazil.

Cast

Leona CavalliRosário
Leandro FirminoCirino
Alexandre RodriguesNatalino (adult)
Ernani MoraesCoronel João Justino
Luís MeloMonsignor João Soares
Renato ConsorteMinister

View Full Cast >

Images