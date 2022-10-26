Doris Day and Howard Keel fuss, feud and fall in love as Calamity Jane and Wild Bill Hickok. At first curvaceous Calamity is too durned busy fighting Indians and cracking a bullwhip to pay mind to such girlie what-alls as dresses and perfume. She soon changes her mind when Katie Brown arrives in town.
|Howard Keel
|Wild Bill Hickok
|Allyn Ann McLerie
|Katie Brown
|Philip Carey
|Lieutenant Danny Gilmartin
|Dick Wesson
|Francis Fryer
|Paul Harvey
|Henry Miller
|Chubby Johnson
|Rattlesnake
