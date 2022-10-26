Romanian director Cristian Nemescu's comedy California Dreamin' (aka Nesfarsit, 2007) unfolds against the backdrop of the Kosovo War, circa 1999. A NATO train rolls through a Romanian hamlet, transporting a plethora of weapons across the country -- without official documents, and equipped only with the verbal consent of the Romanian authorities. The transport thus grows intensely vulnerable.
|Armand Assante
|Captain Jones
|Răzvan Vasilescu
|Doiaru
|Jamie Elman
|Sergeant David McClaren
|Maria Dinulescu
|Monica
|Ion Sapdaru
|The Mayor
|Alexandru Margineanu
|Andrei
View Full Cast >