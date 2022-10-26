Not Available

California Dreamin'

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Mediapro Studios

Romanian director Cristian Nemescu's comedy California Dreamin' (aka Nesfarsit, 2007) unfolds against the backdrop of the Kosovo War, circa 1999. A NATO train rolls through a Romanian hamlet, transporting a plethora of weapons across the country -- without official documents, and equipped only with the verbal consent of the Romanian authorities. The transport thus grows intensely vulnerable.

Cast

Armand AssanteCaptain Jones
Răzvan VasilescuDoiaru
Jamie ElmanSergeant David McClaren
Maria DinulescuMonica
Ion SapdaruThe Mayor
Alexandru MargineanuAndrei

View Full Cast >

Images