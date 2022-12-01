California South BDR Documentary

Not Available

The CABDR-South is the ninth route developed by the BDR non-profit for dual-sport and adventure motorcycle travel, and the first Wintertime BDR. Free GPS tracks and travel resources for this route are available on RideBDR.com. The film features 4-time Baja 1000 Champion and Dakar Rally Racer Quinn Cody of KTM, along with the BDR Team, taking a first run on the new Southern California route. The spectacular yet challenging 820-mile ride across the south-eastern region of California, starts in Yuma, AZ, and ends in Benton, CA. Primarily using rugged two-track and remote dirt roads the route leads riders through majestic canyons, rocky riverbeds, and sandy washes of California’s famous deserts and national preserves. You’ll experience quirky desert enclaves and ghost towns, visit historic mines, see ancient petroglyphs and intaglios, dip in healing mineral hot springs and ride among the unique Joshua trees in the Mojave National preserve.