Call Me Tonight

Rumi's met a lot of guys through her job, and it's probably fair to assume that most of them could be said to have some sort of problem, but a man who literally turns into a beast when he gets turned on may be outside of this perky call girl's field of expertise. Still, a little challenge every now and again stimulates the mind and makes life so much more interesting, so she's willing to give it a shot.
|Chie Koujiro
|Oyuki
|Katsumi Toriumi
|Ryo Sugiura
|Sakiko Tamagawa
|Rumi Natsumi
|Toshihiko Seki
|Hayata
|Rumiko Ukai
|Maki
