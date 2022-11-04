Not Available

Call Me Tonight

  • Animation
  • Romance
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

C.Moon

Rumi's met a lot of guys through her job, and it's probably fair to assume that most of them could be said to have some sort of problem, but a man who literally turns into a beast when he gets turned on may be outside of this perky call girl's field of expertise. Still, a little challenge every now and again stimulates the mind and makes life so much more interesting, so she's willing to give it a shot.

Cast

Chie KoujiroOyuki
Katsumi ToriumiRyo Sugiura
Sakiko TamagawaRumi Natsumi
Toshihiko SekiHayata
Rumiko UkaiMaki

