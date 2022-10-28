Call Northside 777

In 1932, a cop is killed and Frank Wiecek sentenced to life. Eleven years later, a newspaper ad by Frank's mother leads Chicago reporter P.J. O'Neal to look into the case. For some time, O'Neal continues to believe Frank guilty. But when he starts to change his mind, he meets increased resistance from authorities unwilling to be proved wrong.
|James Stewart
|P.J. 'Jim' McNeal
|Richard Conte
|Frank W. Wiecek
|Lee J. Cobb
|Brian Kelly
|Helen Walker
|Laura McNeal
|Betty Garde
|Wanda Skutnik
|Kasia Orzazewski
|Tillie Wiecek
View Full Cast >